Smith Salley & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $305,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,814,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

