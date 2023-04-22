Smith Salley & Associates Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 36,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,302,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,021,337,000 after purchasing an additional 174,002 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

ABT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,301,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

