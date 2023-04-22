Smith Salley & Associates Sells 124 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.00. 522,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,570. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.59.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

