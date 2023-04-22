Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,274. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

