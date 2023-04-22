Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.44. 609,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,961. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

