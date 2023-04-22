Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 252,563 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,702,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 20,861,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,189,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

