Smith Salley & Associates Invests $9.13 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.89. 17,717,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678,280. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

