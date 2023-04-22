Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,367,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,475. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

