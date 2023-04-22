Smith Salley & Associates Has $5.31 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 228.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after buying an additional 251,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

