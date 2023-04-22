Smith Salley & Associates Has $25.30 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.68. The company had a trading volume of 959,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $561.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.