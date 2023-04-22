Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,347 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

