Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.