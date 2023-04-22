Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Drops By 8.9%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,121. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

