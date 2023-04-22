Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Drops By 8.1%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leafly in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Leafly by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leafly in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LFLY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 51,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,623. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.