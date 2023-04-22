Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Drops By 8.9%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.0 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

NYSE EQR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $61.30. 1,832,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,894. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.64%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.