Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Decreases By 9.2%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

ENFN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 219,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,564. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.76.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $37,451.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at $793,105.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 115,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enfusion by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 101,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Enfusion by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

