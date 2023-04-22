Short Interest in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Drops By 8.9%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,999. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

