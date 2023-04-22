Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Decreases By 9.1%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dell Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,142. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.