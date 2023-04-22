Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Grows By 10.4%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chubb
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
