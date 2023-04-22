Short Interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Drops By 8.0%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 356,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Autohome

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 93.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

