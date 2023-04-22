Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expands By 8.8%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.41.

ALK stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $44.41. 2,053,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $59.37.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

