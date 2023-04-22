SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 49,838 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 330.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $78.39 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.