Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 428.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

