Sepio Capital LP Acquires 1,753 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 123,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $110.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

