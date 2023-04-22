Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,757,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,234,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.27.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $903.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $846.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $821.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $912.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

