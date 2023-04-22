Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.77.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

