Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $179.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.