Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $162.88 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

