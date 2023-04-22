Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

