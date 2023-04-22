Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,445.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,014,337. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

