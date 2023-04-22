SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.96

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and traded as low as $3.52. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 7,170 shares trading hands.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

