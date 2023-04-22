Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,529,012 shares changing hands.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

