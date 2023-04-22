Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. 6,660,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.71) to GBX 5,380 ($66.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.