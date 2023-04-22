Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.71.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $800.73. 545,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $783.17 and its 200-day moving average is $752.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.