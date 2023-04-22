RAMP Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.65 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 17% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $8,490.37 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

