QUASA Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $337.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018013 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

