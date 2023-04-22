PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
