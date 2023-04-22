PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,405 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for 1.7% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 831,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.62%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

