Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

