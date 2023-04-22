Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 864 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.8 %

RHI opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

