Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

