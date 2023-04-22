Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,638 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 21,200.0% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in General Motors by 72.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

