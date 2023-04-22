Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $96.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

