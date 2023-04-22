Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.33 and its 200-day moving average is $189.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

