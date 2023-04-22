Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 126,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

