Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

