Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 1.6 %

SNA stock opened at $263.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average is $235.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $263.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.