Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

