Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,227,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

