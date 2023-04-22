Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

